This Week: Join a Haggis-Filled Tam O'Shanter Bash

Happy 260th, Robbie Burns: Plenty of revelers break out their kilts for special holiday dinners, come the end of the year. The good news? There are a few weeks, to deliver the kilt to the drycleaners, before the annual Robbie Burns birthday celebration at the Tam O'Shanter. The kilts are out in full, plaid-tastic force at the two-night celebration, as are the bagpipes, the live reading of the poet's great works, and, yes, lots of haggis, too. Make your way to the highlands, we mean, Atwater Village on Jan. 22 or Jan 23 (and do reserve your seat).

14th Annual Focus on Female Directors: An evening of sublime shorts is always a gift, and the opportunity to hear a Q&A with a group of award-winning filmmakers only makes the experience better. Take a seat as "Bao," "Snake Feed," "Racoon & the Light," "What Metal Girls Are Into," "Period. End of Sentence.," "Afrika Is a Country," and "Pynk" are screened at The Egyptian on Wednesday, Jan. 23, and be sure to stay for the post-shorts discussion with the creators behind these great works. A ticket is $12.

Timeless Melodies: Oscar Songs 1934-1959: We're moving into full Academy Awards mode in the weeks ahead, what with the nominations announcements rolling out on Tuesday, Jan. 22. If you're looking for a history-fab, music-rich way to get into the moment, consider calling upon the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana on Thursday, Jan. 24 for a look-back at some of the earlier tunes that rose to prominence at the annual awards show. Music historian Larry Maurer will be at the helm of the afternoontime presentation.

Mickey's Mix Magic: A fresh and fantastical way to start off the new year at The Happiest Place on Earth? That's happening, thanks to this just-debuted "high-energy projection show," a snazzy, after-dark spectacular in honor of "the one and only Mickey Mouse." Into the fresh sounds that have a way of accompanying big Disneyland experiences? Listen for "It's a Good Time," a song that will get the dance party vibe going. Where to find all of this Mickey-major marvelousness? At the world's most famous theme park, in Anaheim, of course.

LA Dance Film Festival: Big and dramatic movements, performed on a stage or in a plaza or steps away from where you stand? So thrilling, but it isn't possible to go to every performance by every lauded troupe, due to time and distance and other concerns. What, though, if several of these performances could come to you, via the big screen? Over one pow-packed, leapful celebration of the joyous and emotive art form? That's happening, on Thursday, Jan. 24, at the Los Feliz 3 Theatre. Dance from around the world will be a focus; see all of the film titles now.

