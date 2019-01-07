This Week: King Tut Exhibit's Final LA Days

What to Know California Science Center

Through Sunday, Jan. 13

Tickets available now

KING TUT: Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh... arrived at the California Science Center in March 2018, and, since that time, thousands of people have beheld dazzling artifacts and intricate artworks hailing from centuries (and centuries and centuries) ago. But the state of time itself isn't elastic, and the fascinating exhibit must go, meaning you'll need to call upon the Exposition Park destination in the next few days. The final day to see this stately shimmer of a spectacular? Sunday, Jan. 13.

Free Family Nights at Kidspace: Eager to get back into the post-holiday routine with the kids? Which isn't routine at all, but involves incorporating adventurous and educational outings into your shared weekly schedules, and, maybe-hopefully, not paying a lot in the process? There's a way to step that up, in Pasadena, at Kidspace Children's Museum. Admission is free from 4 to 8 in the evening on Tuesday, Jan. 8, and the fun focus will be "Discovering Folk Art." A folk dance element, too, will be part of the popular Free Family Night.

Santa Monica Restaurant Week: January is California Restaurant Month, which means that dozens of cities and towns will have their own Restaurant Weeks. One of the most notable happens to take place in the ocean burg each year, and isn't just because of the great restaurants involved (though, yep, that's happening). A healthy ingredient or food is always featured in several dishes, and, in 2019, that food is the persimmon. Find your persimmon tacos, persimmon tartine, and other fruit-fab goodies from Jan. 7-13 at participating Santa Monica eateries.

Cheeseburger Week: The offbeat and eat-tastic Restaurant Weeks continue with this annual offering from Pasadena. Indeed, the Crown City is celebrating the flavorful fact that the cheeseburger was believed to have been invented at the Rite Spot on Colorado Boulevard in 1924, with a number of special dishes and deals at area restaurants. And is there a Cheeseburger Challenge going on, which gives people the chance to shine a light on those patty places that they love best? You betcha. Just get to your locally loved 'dena dining spots, the ones that are participating in Cheeseburger Week, by Jan. 11.

Downtown LA Art Walk: Stand in front of a painting, for minutes, even the better part of an hour, and reflect upon the year ahead, the busy time that just flew by, and how the work might relate to the thoughts you're thinking. Or simply let the painting's beauty or intrigue connect with your heart, as you stroll gallery to gallery, taking in lots of new pieces by local artists. It's one of our city's great monthly go-outs, one that regularly includes "events, pop-ups, openings, activities, and special programming." Is this where you get inspired for 2019? Head to DTLA on Thursday evening, Jan. 10 and find out.

