This Week: Lots of Turkey Trots

Turkey Trots Around Town: Just like you can't eat all the bread rolls on the table, or consume every last drop of gravy, you can't possibly participate in every single Turkey Trot that's trotting around our region. There's as plentiful as pies on a kitchen counter this time of year, so decide if you want to dash in the direction of Long Beach on Thanksgiving morning (people do often dress up as classic food items), DTLA near City Hall (this trot benefits Midnight Mission), or Dana Point (this longtimer marks 42 years in 2019). There are even more trots beyond those, so don your trainers and get moving before your meal.

Big Sunday's Thanksgiving Stuffing Event: What are you doing on the Wednesday before the holiday? Some people are at work, others are picking relatives up at the airport or shopping for a pie cutter, while plenty of volunteers will be making magic, and new friends, on Melrose Avenue. The morningtime give-back tradition is all about filling up bags "... with delicious holiday food for thousands of hungry and grateful people." It's on from 9 a.m. to noon on Nov. 27, and there'll be live bluegrass tunes and breakfast, too. Join in, connect, help out, and bask in the spirit of the holiday, big time.

A Snow White Christmas Performance: The Lythgoe Panto is a joyful, mirth-laden, song-tastic Pasadena Civic Auditorium tradition, each and every year, but there's no way to get a sneak peek of what will be on the stage come December. Or is there? Kidspace Children's Museum will invite Snow White herself to stop by for a few live songs. And, for sure: There'll be a meet-and-greet, too, if you have some little Snow White fans in the house. The date is Friday, Nov. 29, and you'll want a ticket to this family-cute daytime happening.

The Science of Gingerbread opens: For sure, other flavors dominate this week, including pecan and pumpkin and gravy (if gravy can be called a true flavor). But soon, full-on gingerbread mode will cook in, we mean kick in, and we'll be all about building whimsical cookie houses. Discovery Cube in Santa Ana and in LA, too, will soon be spotlighting the spicy-sweet creations via activities that take their inspiration from both gingerbread houses and gingerbread men. There's a contest, too, that involves entering your own made-at-home snackable structure. Read the rules, dates, and more right here.

The Illuminated Outdoors: If you and your visitors, or your live-with-you-ers, are longing to bundle up and get out under the night sky, all to soak in some crisp air and cool sights, you'll find a number of places around Southern California fitting that festive bill this week. LA Zoo Lights at the LA Zoo and Botanical Gardens just opened, and Enchanted Forest of Light is dazzling-up the already dazzling Descanso Gardens. And at LA Arboretum? It's all about a glowful Moonlight Forest. Just check to make sure that tickets are available for your chosen night (holiday weeks can be busy), and that the attraction you want to see is open, too.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations