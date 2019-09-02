This Week: PaleyFest Fall TV Previews Begin

PaleyFest Fall TV Previews: PaleyFest may be one of the star-laden jewels of the springtime, but it has a close cousin come the fall, or near-fall, when this get-to-know-us gathering pops up at the Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills. Several debuting shows, including "Perfect Harmony" on NBC, "Mixed-ish" on ABC, and "Almost Family" on FOX, will screen, and actors and writers will panel-it-up before prospective fans. Could you discover the next series you're obsessed with at the Sept. 5-15 event? Find your seat at this crystal-ball'd bash, a fest that gazes into TV's immediate future.

Twilight on the Pier: We're moving into "almost halfway over" territory for this legendary Santa Monica freebie, a concert-lush favorite that takes over the pier every Wednesday night throughout last summer (and a pinch into the earliest part of autumn). Haven't been yet? Arrive early, like, notably early, for your spot at the Sept. 4 happening, then enjoy an evening of Middle East Beats. On the stage? Bombino, Disco Shrine, and Los Angeles Arabs Orchestra. A beer garden, vino, games to jump into, and other beyond-the-music to-dos festoon this favorite, if you're looking to make a full night of it (and we'll assume you are).

First-Time Fridays: Venturing into a multi-wing'd museum can be thrilling, no doubt, but a person can become instantly overwhelmed, and even a mite confused, without a bit of a helpful intro. The Los Angeles County Museum of Art is changing that up with this series, which gives newcomers to the Miracle Mile museum an inviting route into its massive and varied collection. You'll receive "a special welcome gift" on Friday, Sept. 6, as well as a couple of deals and discounts around the museum. Oh yes, and this is nifty: A poster, pre-selected by the museum, shall be yours, too. The chance to savor art and get a little spoiled? LACMA, you shouldn't have (but we're glad you are).

Final Wine Tastings: Even if you don't really like sweet wine — maybe you're a devotee of the drier libations — you probably still experience a tinge of bittersweet-a-tude as summer begins to take its final and emotional bows. The last outdoor movie, the last truly hot beach day, and the last Barnsdall Art Park wine tasting can all move you to observe that time sure does fly. Right you are, and Sept. 6 will be the last chance, at least in 2019, to stop by the high-on-the-hill happening, which features vinos from Silver Lake Wine, food trucks, and some sunsets so beautiful you may want to keep your camera in your bag. Feeling bittersweet? Yeah you are, and that's a-ok.

LA County Fair: Oh sweet piggies, it is week #1 of this Pomona-mondo feast for the eyes/ears/mouth, and it is for sure open most weekdays. When we say "most" we mean that the fair, which'll turn 100 in 2022, is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays during its three-week run, but it will stay open for Labor Day, hooray. That means you can slip over to this feast-forward, animal-cute spectacular on a Wednesday or Thursday and ride the Ferris wheel a few times, or eat something fried and doused in Flamin' Hot Cheetos dust, or pet a goat, or all three. We know, that seems like the sort of fun you might pursue on a weekend, but the fair, which parties through Sept. 22, welcomes weekdayers, too.

