This Week: Play at Paleyland in Beverly Hills

Visit Paleyland (via Beverly Hills): If Burl Ives is on the constant soundtrack of your mind, and you know every Who down in Whoville, through and through, then you're a connoisseur of the classic holiday television special. How wondrous, though, to experience such vintage whimsy on the big screen, if you can find a place featuring these classic treats. There is such a place, and those reindeer-fun, Grinch-y glorious goodies are now rolling, Wednesday-Sunday, for free, at The Paley Center for Media. Santa, too, is showing on weekends. The full schedule? Ho-ho-here.

Watts Winter Wonderland: Is snow expected in Watts on Thursday, Dec. 12? Well, no, though these damper days may have us expecting a surprise cold front. But there shall be snow, as in "real" snow, as in actual fabulous flakes at this community celebration. There's a festive tree lighting, too, and activities for the tots, and other convivial, December-is-almost-half-over happenings. Where to go? Make for the corner of Compton and Success from 4 to 8 o'clock.

Holiday Highlights Tour: We're thick in the drive-through-that-one-well-decorated-neighborhood season, which means that our Christmas-loving focus is now turned upon homes and yards. But there are decorations to see inside hotels, and businesses, and LA Conservancy's annual December-delightful tour is finding a number of those nice sights around downtown. Find your way onto the Thursday, Dec. 12 tour, which lasts around 90 minutes and covers a number of heart-of-DTLA locations. There are eight blocks in all, and a ticket is $15, fa, la, la.

"Back to the Future" Exhibit: You know the inner workings of the flux capacitor like you know your own name? Then you'll want to fly your souped-up DeLorean for The Hollywood Museum in the historic Max Factor Building for a brand-new show devoted to all three BTTF films. There are artifacts and props galore, and replicas, too, and you'll want to swoon over Marty McFly's costumes, and clocktower flyers, and all of the minutia that gives these '80s blockbusters so much of their characters. The Highland Avenue museum is open Wednesday through Sunday.

"Auntie Mame" x 2: The oh-so-fabulous Rosalind Russell absolutely owned the screen in this 1958 gem, and the movie soon became a timeless bon bon, a work that fans have to regularly revisit. And revisit it, fans do, each and every December when American Cinematheque screens it at The Egyptian not once, but twice, in partnership with Outfest. The Dec. 11 screening is sold out, but there's an encore night on Dec. 12, giving every Mame maven a chance to show their affection for this bold-of-spirit, deep-of-love work of arch art.

