This Week: The Rink in Downtown Burbank Opens

The Rink in Downtown Burbank debuts: If you thought that Southern California was as be-rink'd as it was going to get, in terms of those seasonal outdoor pop-up ovals that start appearing in November, well, hold onto your mittens and look to DTB, where an icy sheet of sheer fun-a-tude is opening on Thursday, Dec. 13. There's a sweet special on opening day for Burbank residents — twelve bucks for all-day skating, with free skate rental — but other good times are gliding this way. Final day? Skate, skate, skate before Jan. 6, 2019.

"It's a Wonderful Life," a Live Radio Play: So you know the Jimmy Stewart classic, backwards and forwards, from every-time-a-bell-rings to the perfect pool scene to the knob on the staircase? Amazing, but, just maybe, you've never seen it presented in "live radio" fashion, a rarer treat. There's a chance to add that to your "Wonderful" repertoire, beginning on Wednesday, Dec. 12 at the Pasadena Playhouse. Running time is an hour, actor Simon Helberg is George Bailey, and the final date is Dec. 23.

"Casablanca" live read: 'Tis the season for live readings of films we all know and adore. And this one is popping up at The Theatre at Ace, on Thursday, Dec. 13, to benefit the Astrea Lesbian Foundation for Justice. Director Jason Reitman teamed up with Oscar nominee Ellen Page for the event, which will also include cocktails and memorabilia of a nostalgic nature (indeed, it will be for purchase). Will you wear your best fedora, or something else that speaks to the time? You can, but, of course, do remove your hat once the evening commences. Find your ticket info here.

Los Angeles Krampuslauf: The holidays are full of lights and bells and baubles and candies, but there are a few terrifying tales that could make anyone's elf hat droop. At the forefront of the fright-makers is Krampus, a yuletide figure who never makes the "nice" list. He'll be out, with a lot of other people sporting Krampus-type costumes, at the 6th annual Krampus Run, which will take place in DTLA on Thursday, Dec. 13 from 8 to 9 o'clock. Patterned on the Krampus-themed events of Europe, it's described more as "an interactive ruckus than an orderly parade."

"Auntie Mame" at The Egyptian: Southern California has as many holiday traditions as a tall tree has ornaments, with this one providing some extra oomph, and pizzazz, each year, on the big screen in Hollywood. American Cinematheque and Outfest are behind the live-large lark, which features Rosalind Russell as the pluckiest, quippiest high-society dame around. The Dec. 12 screening sold out, but there's an additional one on Dec. 13, so find your Mame-loving pals and dress to impress.

