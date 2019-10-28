This Week: West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval

Space travelers, famous monsters, people from the future, and other wild 'n creative souls of SoCal: One of the largest Halloween parties in the Solar System will descend upon Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood on Thursday, Oct. 31.

West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval: You may have strolled along Santa Monica Boulevard between Doheny and La Cienega at some point, but if it wasn't Halloween night, you weren't sauntering among 500,000 revelers. Many of those party people are wearing some of the most outlandish, over-the-top and see-it-to-believe-it costumes you're likely to encounter this year, or any year, though plenty of uncostumed paraders show just to be in the exuberant mix. It's free, and begins at 6 p.m. on Oct. 31, and you should plan how you'll get there, and leave, now. We mean it, right now.

Hollywood Ride of Fame: Super-speedy dream machines'll up the zoom around Tinseltown on Oct. 29 and Oct. 30 as part of this Formula 1 spectacular. A car exhibition both mornings, plus "live car runs, surprise appearances, and musical performances" will fill out the fender-fabulous events. But where can you catch that live car run? Stay near the boulevard to catch the action. "Tearin' up Tinseltown" begins at 9 a.m. on both Tuesday and Wednesday, with wrap-up time of 7 p.m. on Tuesday and late morning on Wednesday.

Disney's Los Feliz Estate Tours: Here's a home-based, history-laden twist on the spookiest holiday: Haunted Orange County will lead several daytime tours, on Oct. 30 and 31, of a former home of Walt Disney. This is the home the entertainment icon lived in while he was making "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," and "Fantasia," too, and there'll be a ghosty element to the experience (as in, a little bit of haunted talk). It's a different way for Disney devotees to have a mouse-tastic outing, one that can only really happen come the end of October. Prices and times for the tours? You got it.

Cat Café Deal: If you've dreamed of calling upon the Crumbs & Whiskers' Kitten Café on Melrose Avenue, in order to snuggle a wee 'n furry beastie, you couldn't find a better time than Halloween Week. For check it out: Not only is there a Halloween party on the evening of Oct. 31, but there's a special deal happening every weekday morning through Halloween. In short? Be one of the first ten people to be rocking a cat costume and score a free experience inside the café. That's pretty darn meow-able, as discounts and deals go, so find that pin-on tail pronto.

Pennywise, Chucky, and Hannibal Lecter: A whole cadre of baddies is now holding court in the Dungeon of Doom, at The Hollywood Museum in the historic Max Factor Building, through Nov. 17. Can you visit the exhibit, if you're brave enough, and you'd like to see props, costumes and other goodies from some ghoulish movies? You can, but if you choose to do so from Oct. 30 through Nov. 3, and you are rocking a full Halloween costume, you'll save five bucks on your admission to the history-rich spot. It's a place that has lots of Hollywood lore, and, yes, a few monsters, too, when Halloween draws near.

