This Yuletide Wonderland to Ho, Ho, Open Soon

Want to spend Christmas Day 2019 with the Claus fam? Passes will soon sell out, is the word from the Lake Arrowhead-close attraction.

What to Know Nov. 21, 2019 through Jan. 5, 2020

$59 adult, $49 child

Tickets available now

You'd never, ever see the words "sell out" in the vicinity of Santa's name.

He is, after all, an affable and generous figure, noble and true, and the kind of legend known for symbolizing a sweet spirit of character.

But? Truth time?

You could see "sold out" when it comes to a Santa-related event, especially when that happening happens at one of the most Santa-fied locales in all of the Golden State.

That would be SkyPark at Santa's Village, near Lake Arrowhead, the mid-century attraction that reopened, after several shuttered years, in 2016.

Santa Claus does cameo throughout the calendar at the forest-y fun place, but when the holidays draw near? There's no reining in the Christmas-themed doings, sights, and treats seen around the cottage-cluster'd destination.

Which is all to say this, dear good boys and girls: A Nostalgic Christmas at Santa's Village opens on Nov. 21, less than a week ahead of Thanksgiving 2019, and it will ho, ho, and then some right through to Jan. 5, 2020.

Tickets are available now, but consider this: If you and your festive fam are thinking of calling upon the chilly charmer on Christmas Day, you best get on those admissions soon, for they're going faster than an elf can build a handmade rocking horse.

Which is super-speedy, as anyone knows.

The passes are "selling quickly," per a Santa's Village social post on Oct. 17, so best not wait on this one if you'd like to do Dec. 25 up the mountain.

Several activities are included in the get-in-the-door price, but there are other add-ons, like Tea with Mrs. Claus, if you and your people want to do a full day of it.

Ho, ho, go now, here, for all of the prices, dates, times, and details of this day out at the nearest North Pole outpost to Los Angeles.

