What to Know As of Wednesday, 65,000 acres have been scorched and over 50,000 residents have been evacuated.

150 structures have been destroyed and 12,000 others are threatened.

There are 1,776 firefighters battling the blaze.

After the Thomas Fire jumped a freeway overnight, firefighters on Wednesday planned to blitz the blaze with an aerial and ground attack with the hope of slowing the progress of the 65,000-acre fire and saving 12,000 homes in its path.

Officials planned to launch 11 helicopters and two planes to fight the fire that has been burning in rugged steep terrain of Ventura County since Monday night.



The Thomas Fire, named because it started near Thomas Aquinas College, was reported Monday evening. It quickly grew amid high winds. It killed a family pet and injured a firefighter. Some 50,000 homes have been evacuated and tens of thousands lost power.

The fire destroyed least 150 structures. One of those was the Vista del Mar Hospital, an 83-bed mental health facility at 801 Seneca St. All patients were evacuated safely, but the majority of buildings were left to be nothing but smoking husks.

While red flag warnings are now scheduled to expire Friday, "long range computer models are showing the possibility that the Santa Ana winds could persist into Friday or Saturday, which may require the extension of the red flag warning," according to an NWS statement.