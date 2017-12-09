Thomas Fire Expected to Spread Toward Santa Barbara County - NBC Southern California
Wildfires Prompt Thousands of Evacuations
Thomas Fire Expected to Spread Toward Santa Barbara County

By Rudy Chinchilla

    AP Photo/Noah Berger
    The Thomas fire burns through Los Padres National Forest near Ojai, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017.

    The Thomas Fire reached 148,000 acres as it continued to burn into its sixth day Saturday in Ventura County.

    The city of Santa Paula lifted mandatory evacuations as containment reached 15 percent as of around 7:49 a.m. Saturday, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

    The fire continued to threaten structures in Ventura, Ojai, Casitas Springs, Santa Paula, Carpinteria, Fillmore and unincorporated areas of Ventura County and Matilija Canyon, according toCal Fire.

    Red flag warnings remain in place for the area as the fire is expected to spread toward Santa Barbara County, the Sespe Wilderness area and the Sespe Condor Sanctuary.

