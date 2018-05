A preliminary 3.8-magnitude earthquake shook the Thousand Palms area Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck at 12:22 p.m.

At least 91 people reported feeling the temblor on the USGS website, while followers on NBC4's Facebook page reported feeling the quake in Perris, Joshua Tree, and Yucca Valley.

No immediate reports of damage were available.

