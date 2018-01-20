Hundreds of thousands of people gathered in downtown Los Angeles as part of the 2018 Women's March.



The march came on the one-year anniversary of the inauguration of President Donald Trump and follows the 2017 iteration of the demonstration. That demonstration was a protest on Trump's first day in office.



On the campaign trail, Trump's words and alleged actions sparked a movement around women's rights. Infamously, Trump bragged about kissing and grabbing women's genitals in a leaked "Access Hollywood" tape. He was also accused of sexual misconduct by at least 16 women.



The 2018 Women's March was similarly shaped by accusations of sexual misconduct against powerful men. The #MeToo movement arose after Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was accused of sexual harassment and assault by more than 80 women. Since then, more powerful men have been accused of sexual misconduct as women have come forward to tell their stories.



But notably, the 2018 Women's March also emphasized the power of voting as way of creating an enduring political movement and electing more women into office. In Los Angeles, organizers said last year's event was focused on "hear our voice," but 2018 is shifting to "hear our vote."



Below are photos of the 2018 Women's March in downtown Los Angeles.

Although there's been no official crowd count, Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted that 600,000 people attended the Women's March 2018 in Los Angeles.