Thousands Remain in the Dark as Power Outages Continue in LA

Nearly 30,000 customers remained without power Sunday as the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power continued efforts to repair the power grid.

Repairs for the remaining outages for the 29,350 customers still without power are expected to take another 24 to 48 hours to complete, with some "more complex outage repairs" expected to take longer, the LADWP said in a news release.

The hardest-hit community remains Koreatown, where 4,859 customers remained without power as of 10 a.m., the latest figure provided by the LADWP.

The power system has been strained since an ongoing heat wave hit Southern California, bringing with it dangerous triple-digit temperatures.

The consequent usage of power for cooling purposes caused the electric grid to exceed 5,700 megawatts on Saturday, making it the 2nd-highest weekend day in LA history, according to the LADWP. That followed Friday's peak electricity usage, which reached 6,256 megawatts and set a new record for a July day.

Thus far, the LADWP says it has restored power to 51,000 customers since Friday, with crews working 16-hour shifts to do so.

