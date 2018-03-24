Thousands gathered Saturday in downtown Los Angeles as part of a series of nationwide marches to protest gun violence.
The student-led rally, part of the nationwide "March for Our Lives," was organized after the Parkland, Florida, school shooting in which Nikolas Cruz entered Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School armed with a military-style AR-15 rifle and shot dead 14 classmates and three school faculty members in February.
Since then, students across the nation have lobbied lawmakers in favor of stricter gun laws. Los Angeles was already one of the cities across the county in which students staged a 17-minute walkout to honor the victims lost in the Parkland shooting. And Saturday's march in Los Angeles was one of more than 800 protests around the world in which students took to the streets against gun violence.
