What to Know Three people were arrested in a kidnapping, torture and attempted murder, of a man found bound, beaten and doused in paint.

Jose Alvarez, 31, Roberto Gonzalez, 39 and Adilene Calvillo, 31 all from Fontana, were booked into jail in connection with the crime.

The incident happened Oct. 4, after a citizen called police about homeless people occupying an abandoned home on Catawba and Ceres avenues.

Three people were arrested in a kidnapping, torture and attempted murder, of a man found bound, beaten and doused in paint in an abandoned home in unincorporated Fontana, officials said.

Jose Alvarez, 31, Roberto Gonzalez, 39 and Adilene Calvillo, 31 all from Fontana, were booked into jail in connection with the crime, according to a news release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

The incident happened Oct. 4, after a citizen called police about homeless people occupying an abandoned home on Catawba and Ceres avenues, in unincorporated Fontana, officials said. Police said they didn't know the motive. Deputies arrested the three suspects there and found the victim after hearing shrieking cries for help, officials said.

They found him naked, bound with rope and covered in white paint. He had been severely beaten and submerged in a tub of water, authorities said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Fontana Sheriff's Station, Criminal Investigations Division, Detective Eric Lugo, at (909) 356-6727. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call th e We-tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.