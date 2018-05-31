3 Men Arrested in Connection to Body Found Near Azusa Canyon

Three men were arrested in connection to a body found Wednesday in Angeles National Forest near Azusa, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The body was found at 5:55 p.m. near heavy brush on Highway 39 near mile marker 20 in Azusa Canyon, according to officials. LACSD confirmed the body, which was found resting against a tree, was that of a male. The victim was found about 30 feet down a hill from the road.

Officials from the San Dimas Sheriff’s Station and homicide detectives searched the canyon after they found blood at a home in the 6100 block of Goodway Drive, about six miles away from where the body was discovered. Sheriff's deputies received a call about a fight in the house.

Investigators said the victim was assaulted at the Azusa home before his body was disposed. They did not determine whether he was killed at the house or at the site in the forest east of Los Angeles..

Sheriff's deputies are searching for an additional person believed to be connected to the death. All three men who were arrested are in their early 20s, according to officials.