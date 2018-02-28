 Three Billboards Out of Hollywood, California? - NBC Southern California
Three Billboards Out of Hollywood, California?

By Heather Navarro

Wednesday, Feb 28, 2018

The billboards, likely inspired by the Oscar-nominated film "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," appeared on Wilshire and La Brea in Hollywood Wednesday morning with shocking messages ahead of the Oscars Sunday.
A street artist behind the messages was said to be attacking the entertainment industry for allegedly protecting sexual predators.
The Academy Award nominated film is a black comedy centering around a mother renting three billboard spaces to question the local authorities on why they haven't worked harder to solve her daughter's murder.
See the images of the Hollywood billboards below.
