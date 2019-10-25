Three Dead in Baja California Wildfires - NBC Southern California
Three Dead in Baja California Wildfires

By Associated Press

    Mexican authorities say three people have died in wind-whipped wildfires in the northwestern state of Baja California.

    Mexico's civil defense agency said Friday that fires near Tecate, near Tijuana and between the coastal towns of Rosarito and Ensenada had forced 1,645 people to evacuate their homes.

    One of the fires closed the coastal highway north of Ensenada for several hours. Another, near Tecate, burned more than 35,000 acres (about 14,200 hectares).

    Schools were ordered closed in Tijuana, Tecate and Rosarito due to smoke.

    Officials blamed strong Santa Ana winds, but they appeared to have died down by evening.

