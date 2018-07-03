Two Adults, Two Children Killed in High Desert Crash

Three people were killed in a fiery crash Tuesday July 3, 2018 in the high desert north of Los Angeles.

Two adults and two children were killed in a crash Tuesday in the high desert north of Los Angeles.

The crash was reported at Sierra Highway and East Avenue M in the Palmdale area, according to the county fire department. Aerial video showed a passenger van and heavily damaged car on the four-lane road.

The deceased individuals, a family of four, were identifed only as a man, woman and two children, the fire department said. The children were in child car seats in the sedan, crash investigators said.

NBC4 is attempting to confirm whether there are injured victims.

Details about the crash were not immediately available.

Refresh this page for updates.