Saturday Is Three Kings' Day: LA Celebrates With Rosca de Reyes Bread

Every Jan. 6, thousands of families in Mexico and Spain celebrate el Día de Reyes in a tradition that is alive and well in Southern California.



The tradition has crossed many borders and bakeries around the nation, as many prepare and sell a ring-shaped bread, called a rosca, with a little baby figurine inside.



The figurine "hiding" in the bread represents baby Jesus hiding from King Herod.



Three Kings' Day, or Epiphany, is celebrated around the world. In Mexico and Latin America, children often leave their shoes out overnight to find presents in the morning.



Typical traditions in SoCal dictate that whoever finds the baby Jesus in the rosca bread will host a feast.

Three Kings’ Day is a worldwide celebration that takes place on Jan. 6 to commemorate the journey three wise men took to visit baby Jesus after his birth and present him with gifts.