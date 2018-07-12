A couple and their 13-year-old son were found dead inside their Redondo Beach condominium in what police said Thursday was a double murder-suicide.

Officers responded around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday to a report of shots fired inside a residence in the 700 block of Esplanade Avenue and found the bodies, according to Capt. Jon Naylor of the Redondo Beach Police Department.

The dead were identified as Ivana and Marc Waz, both 48, and their son Makani, coroner's Lt. Dave Smith said.

The woman and boy were listed as homicide victims; the man committed suicide, Smith said.

Neighbor Reggie Lucero told reporters that the father had suffered a back injury in a construction accident and was in constant pain.

"He was miserable," Lucero said. "He was a good friend. He would come into my house, and we would have a glass of wine and we'd talk. I'm just sorry, but I'm not surprised. There was no answer for him."

Redondo Beach police Lt. Rick Kochheim said arriving officers peered inside and "saw one person down and non-responsive. Officers made entry into the location, and then once inside of the location they discovered two additional people inside, deceased. The preliminary portion of the investigation has revealed that it appears one of the persons involved committed suicide after shooting the other two."