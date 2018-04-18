Three people suffered unknown injuries Wednesday after their vehicle was struck by a Metro Expo Line Train in Santa Monica, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.

Shortly after midnight, officials received a call of a vehicle vs the Expo Line near the intersection of Colorado Avenue and Lincoln Boulevard, according to Sgt. Frederico of the Santa Monica Police Department.

The vehicle’s occupants were rescued and taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition. At least one train passenger was evaluated for unknown injuries at the scene.

Police are investigating the possibility that the vehicle may have been stalled on the tracks. Details on what led up to the crash are still being investigated.

Lincoln Boulevard and Colorado Avenue have been shut down for investigation. Metro officials have not announced if there will be any delays on the Expo Line.