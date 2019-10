Tens of thousands of residents north of Los Angeles were under evacuation orders as the Tick Fire burned in hot, dry and windy conditions. The fire has burned homes and forced road closures in the Santa Clarita area.

The map above shows evacuation zones, shelters, school closures and air quality updates. The map below shows where the Tick fire, fanned by strong winds, is burning.

The fire started Thursday afternoon during two days of hot, dry and windy conditions.