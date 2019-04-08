Tickets Available Tuesday for Nipsey Hussle Memorial at Staples Center

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 24: YG (L) and Nipsey Hussle perform during EA SPORTS NBA Live 19 at Goya Studios on August 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for EA NBA Live 19)

Free tickets were to be made available Tuesday ahead of a Staples Center memorial Thursday to honor Nipsey Hussle, a rapper and philanthropist who was gunned down outside his South LA clothing store.

The memorial, set to begin Thursday at 10 a.m. PST, will be free to mourners, and is open to California residents only. Each attendee can get a maximum of four tickets.

California residents will be asked to enter their ZIP code in the promo code section.

Those attending will not be allowed to leave tickets for pick up at will call. Doors will open at 8 a.m.

Cameras will not be allowed, and all attendees must enter the venue together.

Hussle, just 33 years old, was gunned down outside his Marathon Clothing Company store in the Hyde Park area.

The suspected gunman, Eric Ronald Holder Jr., was taken into custody following a 48-hour manhunt.

He is being represented by famed attorney Christopher Darden, best known for his role on O.J. Simpson's dream team.

Hussle, who's birth name is Ermias Asghedom, has been revered since his death as a voice trying to help in his Southern California neighborhood.

Vigils drew hundreds outside his store, while at least three murals in Los Angeles alone have been created to honor his legacy.