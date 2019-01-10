Timeline of Events: The 1994 Northridge Earthquake - NBC Southern California
Timeline of Events: The 1994 Northridge Earthquake

A look at events of the Jan. 17, 1994, Northridge earthquake and the hours, days and month that followed

By Jonathan Lloyd

Published Jan 10, 2019 at 3:38 PM | Updated 19 minutes ago

The first shaking from the 6.7-magnitude Northridge Earthquake began at 4:31 a.m. on Monday, January 17, 1994. From its epicenter in the west San Fernando Valley, the earthquake produced 10 to 20 seconds of shaking that rattled a widespread part of Southern California.

The devastation was due largely to its location in one of the United States' most densely built-up metropolises. Fifty-seven people died. More than 9,000 people were injured and 20,000 were displaced in a natural disaster that caused an estimated $20 billion in damage. The destruction included collapsed buildings and freeway overpasses, snapped water and gas lines, rampant fires and landslides.

The timeline above provides a glimpse of how events unfolded in the hours, days and months after the quake.

