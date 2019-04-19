The first woman to become Speaker of the House and the youngest woman elected to Congress were only some of the popular faces on the covers of Time’s annual 100 Most Influential People in the World issue.

The magazines feature brief descriptions from figures who know the pioneers, artists, leaders, icons and titans on the covers.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said that Nancy Pelosi opened the doors for a more diverse congress under her leadership.

"Speaker Nancy Pelosi is living proof that when it comes to getting the job done, more often than not, it takes a woman,” Clinton said.

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren praised Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who went from being a waitress last year to now being a fearless voice that fights for a better government system for the people.

"She reminds all of us that even while greed and corruption slow our progress, even while armies of lobbyists swarm Washington, in our democracy, true power still rests with the people," Warren said.

Not only did politicians make the list, but also well-known singers, such as Taylor Swift, Khalid, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and BTS.

Grammy-nominated musician Shawn Mendes who opened shows for Taylor Swift’s 1989 World Tour said the singer makes her passion for creating music look so easy.

"Taylor makes anyone older feel young again and anyone young feel they can do anything," Mendes said.

Among some of the athletes on the covers include: Lakers' LeBron James, soccer star Alex Morgan, Tiger Woods and more.

Olympic gold medalist Mia Hamm said Alex Megan is the perfect example of a fearless soccer player who will do anything to see the United States women's national team take the FIFA Women's World Cup this year.

"When we watch Alex Morgan play the game she loves, it’s easy to see why she’s performing at such an extraordinary level," Hamm said.

Time’s goal was to highlight the contributions these faces are making and encourage collaboration toward a better world

The annual Times 100 Summit, a day-long conference in New York City, will take place April 23 before the nighttime gala where all the honorees gather.