Bears in Residential Areas? Tips on How to Stay Safe

If you live in an area near mountains, especially within Los Angeles County, there is a possibility that you may run into a bear in your neighborhood or receive a visit from one of them - especially during the summer months.

Some of these mammals can enter residences in search of food in trash cans, cool off in pools or even venture inside a house.

That is why the California Department of Fish and Wildlife has developed a list of recommendations and advice for the safety of residents in areas frequently visited by bears.