'Titanic' Will Be Back in Theaters for Its 20-Year Anniversary
'Titanic' Will Be Back in Theaters for Its 20-Year Anniversary

The film debuted 20 years ago this December.

By Heather Navarro

    Dolby
    "Titanic" will be back in theaters Dec. 1, 2017 for its 20th anniversary.

    Get ready to scream internally: "Titanic" is returning to the big screen at theaters in Los Angeles.

    Believe it or not, the 11-time Academy Award winning film debuted 20 years ago this December. 

    The film, which will be in theaters beginning Dec. 1, will be appearing in 2D and 3D for the first time.

    "It was like seeing it for the first time," director James Cameron said of the remastered versions. "The image leaps off the screen as bright and vibrant as life itself. This is the way all movies should be seen and without a doubt, Titanic has never looked better."

    Not only will the film pop off the screen, but movie-goers watching in the Dolby Cinema will sit in recliners that "pulsate" at action-packed parts of the movie.

    Each Leo- or Kate-loving fan will also receive a free digital movie download of "Titanic" redeemable at paramountmovies.com (while supplies last), so you can debate endlessly about whether or not Jack Dawson really could fit on that door.

    You can sit back -- or lie back if you're at a dine-in theater -- and enjoy the three-hour cinematic marvel at the following Southern California theaters:

    AMC Burbank 16

    AMC Century City 15

    AMC DINE-IN Ontario Mills 30

    AMC DINE-IN South Bay Galleria 16

    AMC Del Amo 18

    AMC Norwalk 20

    AMC Orange 30

    AMC Promenade 16

    AMC Puente Hills 20

    AMC Santa Anita 16

    AMC Tyler Galleria 16

    AMC Victoria Gardens 12

    If you're looking to beat the crowd, you can begin purchasing your tickets at 5:30 a.m. PST Nov. 15.

    Visit this site to purchase tickets. 

