"Today" is going royal!

NBC News plans to broadcast special live editions of "Today" from Windsor, England, the site of the most highly anticipated wedding of the year: the marriage of Prince Harry to American Meghan Markle.

"We won’t just be watching it. No, we will be across the pond — we will be there!" Savannah Guthrie said.

She and Hoda Kotb will kick off a live show from an exclusive location overlooking Windsor Castle on Friday, May 18, the day before the wedding.

Megyn Kelly and Kathie Lee Gifford will then anchor their respective hours. Al Roker and Sheinelle Jones will also help with anchoring duties from the United Kingdom.

"We are all heading to England to bring you the excitement of the royal wedding," Hoda said.

The couple’s service will take place on Saturday, May 19, at St. George's chapel beginning at noon local time — 7 a.m. EST (4 a.m. PST). But Savannah and Hoda will begin their live coverage on the wedding beginning at 4:30 a.m. EST from a special vantage point overseeing the castle.

The anchors will be joined by Kelly, Gifford, Roker and Jones from various locations nearby. Other NBC News correspondents also will help capture the festivities around the town of Windsor, as well as nearby London.