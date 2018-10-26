What to Know
The girl was found wandering alone in the 12900 block of La Mirada Blvd. at about 10:16 a.m.
An active search was on in the area.
If anyone recognizes the girl, please call LASD Norwalk Station.
A search was on for the parents of a toddler found wandering alone in La Mirada Friday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.
The girl was discovered by a good Samaritan in the 12900 block of La Mirada Blvd. at about 10:16 a.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Norwalk Station said.
Deputies tweeted a photo not showing the child's face amid the search.
If anyone recognizes the toddler, who authorities estimate to be 2 years old, please contact 562) 863-8711.