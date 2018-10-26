Do You Know This Toddler? Search for Parents After Girl Found in La Mirada - NBC Southern California
Do You Know This Toddler? Search for Parents After Girl Found in La Mirada

A good Samaritan found the girl wandering alone early Friday.

By Heather Navarro

Published 35 minutes ago | Updated 13 minutes ago

    LASD
    A search was on for the parents of a toddler found in La Mirada Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

    What to Know

    • The girl was found wandering alone in the 12900 block of La Mirada Blvd. at about 10:16 a.m.

    • An active search was on in the area.

    • If anyone recognizes the girl, please call LASD Norwalk Station.

    A search was on for the parents of a toddler found wandering alone in La Mirada Friday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

    The girl was discovered by a good Samaritan in the 12900 block of La Mirada Blvd. at about 10:16 a.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Norwalk Station said.

    Deputies tweeted a photo not showing the child's face amid the search.

    If anyone recognizes the toddler, who authorities estimate to be 2 years old, please contact 562) 863-8711.

