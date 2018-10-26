A search was on for the parents of a toddler found in La Mirada Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

The girl was discovered by a good Samaritan in the 12900 block of La Mirada Blvd. at about 10:16 a.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Norwalk Station said.

Deputies tweeted a photo not showing the child's face amid the search.

If anyone recognizes the toddler, who authorities estimate to be 2 years old, please contact 562) 863-8711.