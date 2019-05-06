Twin Brother Helps Save 2-Year-Old Sister Bitten by Rattlesnake

A two-year-old girl who was bitten by a rattlesnake last week in Oak Hills is now recovering at home. Tony Shin reports for the NBC4 News at 4 p.m. Monday, May 6, 2019. (Published 3 hours ago)

A 2-year-old girl who was bitten by a rattlesnake last week in San Bernardino County is now recovering at home thanks to her twin brother.

Madeline Silva was airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center after being bitten by a rattlesnake while playing outside her home.

Her mother said the rattlesnake was only 15 feet away and didn’t know her little girl had been bitten until her twin brother Sebastian got her attention.

Madeline’s father, Sergio Silva, said Sebastian kept poking his mom because he knew something was wrong.

At first Madeline’s mother thought it was a simple scratch, but Sebastian pointed at the rattlesnake when it slithered into the garage.

The twins older brother killed the rattlesnake and the family called 911 to seek care from doctors. Physician Seth Duke said people should not try to suck the venom or put a tourniquet on the bite.

“You want to keep that muscle relaxed because every time you flex that muscle you are just moving the blood and the venom up the body,” Duke said.

Despite Madeline on the road to recovery, rattlesnakes continue to appear in their home. Now the family on the lookout more than ever to keep their little ones safe.