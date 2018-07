A 2-year-old died of her injuries after she was shot in San Bernardino Friday, July 20, 2018.

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the shooting.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department responded at 9 a.m. to a call of a 2-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2700 block of Duffy Street in the Muscoy area.

She was taken to the hospital, but did not survive.

