For most of us, when we donate blood, we never meet the people whose lives we save, but that wasn’t the case for over two dozen donors who saved 2-year-old Skyler Savren-McCormick after she was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

Skyler was just over a year old when she was diagnosed with a form of cancer that only affects one in a million children – an illness that prevented the child from making her own, healthy blood cells.

"Some doctors said the chances of survival were not very good; it was going to be a lot of pain and suffering," Skyler’s mother Talia Savren-McCormick said. "They said we should probably take her home and put her on palliative care and say, 'This is the end.'"

Despite doctor’s suggestion, baby Skyler continued to fight for her life and refused to give up. She remained hospitalized for 10 months as she underwent seven rounds of chemotherapy, three grueling bone marrow transplants and 77 transfusions of blood and platelets.

The little trooper made it to her 2nd birthday and was released from the hospital cancer-free.

Skyler and her parents met several blood donors Friday to thank them for their help in saving her young life in a celebration dinner organized by UCLA.

"It was really rewarding to feel it actually made an impact," Matt Ruby, one of Skyler’s blood donors said.

The donors thought they would never meet any of the people they’d helped.

"Come on, it’s indescribable," blood donor Howard Turner said. "It's awesome."

Skyler still needs more medical care but thanks to the selflessness of her donors, doctors say she is going to make it.

"When you donate, think of Sky and how you helped save her life, and how you pumped life into her body and pumped hope into our family," Talia said in a thank you speech to her daughter’s donors. "Thank you so much."