Babies at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange were discharged in Christmas stockings as part of a decades-long tradition. (Published 9 minutes ago)

New parents at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange got an adorable stocking stuffer for Christmas.

The hospital provided a too-cute gift by swaddling the babies in Christmas stockings as they were discharged to their parents.

"He looks so adorable," said Jarumi Morales as she held baby Lucio in her arms. "He's so little; he fits right into it," she said.

Babies born around the holidays have been getting discharged in stockings from the hospital for more than 40 years. The hospital also makes sure to keep their little heads warm by providing them with handmade beanies.

Laura Ortega was more than happy to see her baby girl looking cute and cozy wile wrapped inside her tiny red stocking. "It's exciting, a blessing," she said.