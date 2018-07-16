California's Top Emoji Choice is, Not Surprisingly, Blessed

Reviews.org published a map of the most popular emojis in each state in July 2018.

You know what they say, an emoji is worth a thousand words. Ok maybe not, but the little animated characters and faces can add an entirely new meaning to a conversation, making it no surprise that people across the country use them.

However, the top emojis vary state by state. A survey by Reviews.org released in July 2018 revealed the top emojis for each state.

Both the and the classic were tied for first place. From Maryland to Oregon, up to seven states are loving on something or someone with the frequent usage of .

The did well in older states in the country, like Maine and Vermont, where the median age is in the later 40s. An emoji simple and straight to the point.

California's top emoji, which we also share with Pennsylvania, is the emoji. Maybe Californians are just feeling blessed to live in a such a great state.

Our neighbors to the East in Nevada favored the emoji along with Oklahoma, Iowa and West Virginia

Florida, Tennessee and Washington, we hope everything is all right. The is the top emoji in all three states.

States like Texas stood alone with the as their favorite emoji. Maybe all the fiery barbecue or the sweltering Texas heat is getting to them.

Alabama and Connecticut are feeling the love with their favorite emoji as .

