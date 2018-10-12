'Top Gun' Pop-up Bar Wings by Huntington Beach

A pop-up bar themed to the movie "Top Gun" is flying for the Shorebreak Resort's Pacific Hideaway from Oct. 18 through 20, in Huntington Beach.

What to Know Shorebreak Resort

Huntington Beach

Oct. 18-20, 4 to 11 p.m.

So you say you don't quite feel the need, the need for speed?

But you would like to relax on a beautiful terrace, a lovely location that boasts an ocean view, all while quaffing cocktails that have been themed to "Top Gun"?

You clearly, if we might say so, have not lost that loving feeling.

And there's a time and place to Goose your dream into delicious existence: The Kimpton Shorebreak Resort's Pacific Hideaway, which will host a pop-up bar and experience themed to the 1986 sky-high hit starring Tom Cruise.

The pop-up bar, which will take over the Shorebreak's Pier View Terrace, will mostly coincide with The Great Pacific Airshow, which is winging its way into, or rather over, Huntington Beach from Friday, Oct. 19 through Sunday, Oct. 21.

As for the dates of the pop-up?

Think Oct. 18 through the 20th, or Thursday through Saturday. Don't be a Maverick: Show on those dates if you want to visit this three-day bar.

The hours of the Pacific Hideaway "Top Gun" Pop-up Bar will be 4 to 11 p.m. each day, and the movie-memorable menu choices will be as colorful as a sunset seen from the seat of an F-18 Super Hornet.

Three of the themed libations rock monikers that any "Top Gun" enthusiast will immediately recognize: Admiral's Daughter, Danger Zone, and That Loving Feeling.

The Admiral's Daughter includes Beefeater gin, creme de Yvette, falernum, and prosecco, while Danger Zone is mescal-based and That Loving Feeling is made with Rittenhouse rye, in addition to other top-notch ingredients.

As far as the plane-inspired plates go?

Choose the churro-tastic Iceman Bites for dessert, after starting with some of the more savory choices, the ones with the cinematic handles (Take My Breath Away, USS Enterprise).

Games, a selfie station, and some design touches meant to summon the look of an aircraft carrier will lend the pop-up bar extra flavor.

So have you got your aviator sunglasses nearby and your leather bomber jacket casually draped over the seat of your motorcycle?

Or, rather, will you be wearing your leather bomber jacket and shades when your designated driver whisks you to the pop-up bar and home again?

Well, even if you're not sporting Maverick's sartorial style these days, you can still zoom for Huntington Beach, and the Shorebreak Resort, for a top-notch "Top Gun" pop-up, a quirky and cuisine-cool complement to The Great Pacific Airshow.

