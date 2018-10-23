Top LAPD Official Abruptly Resigns

What to Know An Assistant Chief of the Los Angeles Police Department said this week he would leave his post and formally retire later this year.

Jorge A. Villegas, a longtime close confidant of Chief Michel Moore, made the sudden announcement to officials and staff.

Villegas had been in charge of personnel, recruitment, and training as head of the office of administrative services.

Jorge A. Villegas, a longtime close confidant of Chief Michel Moore, made the sudden announcement to officials and staff and said he planned to open a private business. Villegas had been in charge of personnel, recruitment, and training as head of the office of administrative services.

In the coming weeks, Chief Moore will choose a successor, the LAPD said in a brief statement. Deputy Chief Jon Peters was named acting Assistant Chief to fill Villegas role until a permanent replacement was selected, an LAPD spokesperson said.

Peters had been assigned to personnel and training. Villegas was one of several top LAPD officials considered strong candidates earlier this year to replace former Chief Charlie Beck, though Villegas was not one of the three finalists whose names were forwarded by the Los Angeles Police Commission to Mayor Eric Garcetti.

