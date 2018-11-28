"How the Grinch PINK'D Christmas!" is one of 36 themed and decorated Christmas trees on display at Torrance Memorial Medical Center's 35th holiday festival and winter wonderland. The festival is open until Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018.

Walking in a winter wonderland!

Torrance Memorial Medical Center continued its 35th holiday festival and winter wonderland on Tuesday.

The nonprofit's annual holiday festival opened this week and runs through Sunday, Dec. 2. It spans 30,000-square-feet and features 36 themed and decorated Christmas trees, a holiday shopping boutique, a food court and live music.

One tree dubbed "How the Grinch PINK’d Christmas!" is decorated in pink and Grinch-themed ornaments to promote awareness of breast cancer. A travel-themed tree with ornaments crafted by adults with special needs is titled "Are We There Yet?" And, a special Alzheimer's disease tree titled "A Vision of Hopes and Dreams" is on display with real postage stamps available for purchase.

More than 60 workshop volunteers worked a combined 3,000 hours to put the event together – including making hundreds of items by hand to be sold at the holiday boutique.

Admission to the event during public hours is $5. Children 5 and under are free and seniors and those with special needs are free on certain days. All event details can be found here.

Event proceeds will benefit the construction of the Hunt Cancer Institute, a two-story facility that will host all of the instiution’s cancer treatment services and clinical research trials in partnership with Cedars-Sinai.