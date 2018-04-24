Tour the LA Locations of 'Bosch'

Walk by Angels Flight, Pershing Square, and other places seen on the Amazon Prime series on Sunday, May 6.

It's a feeling of satisfied knowing that can wash over any television viewer, wherever they happen to reside: A park or a building or a lane from the town where the viewer lives suddenly appears on screen, eliciting a gasp or nod from the person watching.

The thing is? That gasp or nod of recognition happens rather often with TV fans who call Los Angeles home, and picking apart why can take exactly 13 words: Many productions, being based here, regularly visit the city's famous and everyday sights.

One of the best-known of the modern-day LA-set series is "Bosch," which is based on author Michael Connelly's popular books. And the highly Los-Angeles-y production just rolled into its twisty fourth season on Amazon Prime in early April.

The crime-intense drama doesn't just keep close to the interiors of the police station and courtroom, however. It can be found filming out on the roads of SoCal and calling upon the area's landmarks, location choices that make for plenty of I-know-that-place reactions from "Bosch" buffs watching from a 900XX zip code.

Now many of those buffs'll be out, on Sunday, May 6, on a special walking tour of some of the iconic downtown locations seen on the series.

A tour scheduled for the last Sunday in April sold out speedily, so best nab that $20 ticket for May 6 in fast fashion.

Where shall you stroll in DTLA as you follow in the footsteps of Det. Harry Bosch? Angels Flight, yes. Pershing Square, of course. The Bradbury Building? You betcha. And the Millennium Biltmore Hotel, too.

Downtown LA Walking Tours is at the helm of this one, though you can bet that "Bosch" devotees'll also bring the knowledge to the tour, filling in plot points here and there as to what happened where.

Our city, it is often said, is one big giant set, and series like "Bosch" turn the Klieg light on that attribute most brightly. Enjoy the insider-y nature of that over one spring Sunday afternoon.

