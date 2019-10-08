Family Speaks After Tow Truck Driver Killed in Argument With Customer

A tow truck driver and father of three was killed in Riverside after a confrontation with a customer. Tony Shin reports for the NBC4 News at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. The family of Jesse Martinez has set up a GoFund Me account. You may donate to the GoFundMe by clicking here . Please note that GoFundMe takes a percetage of all funds raised in the form of platform and other fees.

After a tow truck driver was shot and killed Monday following a confrontation with a customer in Riverside, his sister spoke with NBCLA and shared the family's loss.

Jesse Martinez, a 27-year-old father of three, had traveled to Riverside to tow a pickup truck, and he was killed after an argument erupted between him and customer Javier Martinez, 32.

Laura Martinez, Jesse Martinez's sister, said the customer was aggressive and seemed to be inebriated at the time of the altercation.

"For some reason, this customer was hostile and heavily intoxicated. He picked a fight, and it resulted in him shooting my brother and killing him," Laura Martinez said.

Javier Martinez, the suspect, was caught by police a few blocks away from the area of the shooting. He faces one count of first-degree murder.

Laura Martinez said she remembers her brother as a loving father who worked hard for his family.

"He was just a good person. Deep down he always meant well, and he loved his kids and he loved his family," the mourning sister said.

Jesse Martinez's family says they are baffled at why a customer would kill the family man.

"Nobody deserves to go out this way, and especially not my 27-year-old brother, father of three young children," Laura Martinez said.

A GoFundMe account has been made to pay for Jesse's funeral costs and a legacy plan for his children's support. If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe, you may do so here. Please note that GoFundMe takes a percentage of all funds raised in the from of platform and other fees.