Inland Empire Toy Store Burglary

Alex Vasquez Alex Vasquez/NBCLA

Early Sunday morning, a burglar targeted a toy store in Redlands and stole three rare items that total $3,000 in value. Considering the rare nature of the stolen items, the owner of the store hopes that the public will notice the missing items on sale and turn in the burglar.

The first stolen item of note is a a rare E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial toy in the box. Considering the Steven Spielberg classic is over 35 years old, a rare E.T. toy turning up should set off alarm bells.

Next, a signed in-the-box Freddy Kreuger figurine is also a rare item that doesn't turn up everyday.

Finally, the store owner listed possibly the rarest of all three items, a WWF Championship belt signed by Hulk Hogan, Sting and Ric Flair. Flair is no longer alive, so the owner is desperate to get all three items back.

In his pleas, the rightful owner of the items said that he would accept all three items returned with no questions asked, even though the replacement cost for his broken window alone is $500.

The burglar apparently used a baseball bat to break into the store.