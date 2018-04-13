 Toyota Grand Prix Begins in Long Beach - NBC Southern California
UPDATED: 
NBC News Special Report: Syria Military St...
logo_la_2x

Toyota Grand Prix Begins in Long Beach

By Kelcey Henderson

13 PHOTOS

2 hours ago

The Toyota Grand Prix kicked off Friday, April 13 in Long Beach and will continue through April 15.

The event features six races, live entertainment, food, drinks and a family fun zone.

The event dates back to the mid-1970s. Then, it was the powerful and lightweight open-wheel Formula 5000 cars storming the track at the first Long Beach Grand Prix.

Check out some pictures during Friday's practice sessions and qualifying events.
More Photo Galleries
Scenes and Styles From Coachella 2018
In Photos: Syria Rocked by Military Strikes
Connect With Us
AdChoices