The suspect in the deadly Trader Joe's standoff on Saturday has been identified.

Twenty-eight-year-old Gene Atkins is accused shooting his grandmother and girlfriend, leading police on a car chase, then crashing running into a busy supermarket where he held dozens of people hostage in a standoff with the police.

One woman was killed in the shootout.

Charleo Egland, first cousin of the suspect, lives right next door to the house where Atkins shot his 78-year-old grandmother, Mary Madison, on Saturday. Atkins was living with his grandmother at the time of the attack, Egland said.

Egland said Atkin's life was in shambles as he had lost his job and two cars recently.

"The last thing he told me was 'the next thing I do, I'm going to die doing it or I'm going to jail'," Egland said.

The argument between Atkins and his grandmother started over his girlfriend being in the house along with problems over the TV.

"Not in my wildest dreams, did I ever think this would happen," said Linda Brown, cousin of Atkins.

Both Brown and Egland said Atkins was withdrawn and quiet, preferring to stay inside the house and watch TV. Atkins had been in and out of mental facilities since childhood, according to Egland.

"I believe he is suffering from a mental illness," said Egland. "He's not the same from when we were growing up. He changed. I don't know if it has something to do with his mom passing away because she died four years ago."

Atkins had lived with his grandmother since he was around nine, according to family members.

However, Saturday was not the first instance of violence by Atkins against his grandmother. Egland said Atkins had smashed his grandmother's windows in her house and slashed her tires.

Mary Madison is said to be recovering after her surgery at USC Hosptial. Atkin's girlfriend was grazed by a bullet and is expected to be OK.