The northbound 101 Freeway is closed Tuesday Sept. 25, 2018 due to an overturned big rig that caught fire in the Camarillo area.

The crash at Lewis Road is expected to require lane closures until about 8 a.m.

The big rig driver was hospitalized. Details about the driver's condition were not immediately available.