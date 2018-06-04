A Jack in the Box employee and her boyfriend were attacked outside the fast food restaurant in Yucaipa on Sunday, June 3, 2018.

A transient who attacked a Jack in the Box employee and her boyfriend with a baseball bat outside the fast food restaurant in San Bernardino County was arrested Saturday.

On Saturday, the woman arrived for her shift at Jack in the Box in Yucaipa, accompanied by her boyfriend. As they exited their vehicle, a transient approached them and began to attack the man, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

The woman grabbed a baseball bat from her vehicle to defend her boyfriend, but the suspect knocked her to the ground and took the bat. Now armed, the attacker struck both of them with the bat.

A witness stepped in and tackled the suspect. During the struggle, an unknown man attacked the bystander who tried to help the couple, punching him several times.

Both suspects ran away, but the initial attacker was caught nearby in the loading dock area of Focus Vision on Yucaipa Boulevard.

Eric Sicard, 39, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the West Valley Detention Center. Sicard's bail was set at $50,000.

The victims suffered cuts and bruises and were not seriously injured, authorities said.

The bystander is not seeking prosecution for the man who assaulted him. That suspect remains at large.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Yucaipa Police/Sheriff's station at 909-918-2305.