Deputies investigate the slaying of Monique Marty, whose body was found on June 8, 2018 at a park in Apple Valley.

An Apple Valley transient has been arrested in the slaying of a woman found in an Apple Valley park, deputies said.

Rolando Sesan, 21, was arrested in connection with the killing of Monique Marty, 40, also a transient.

Marty's body was found at James Woody Park in Apple Valley early Friday.

Sesan called deputies on Sunday, according to authories. Details about what was discussed were not made available.