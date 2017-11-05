An Orange County man trapped in a burning, overturned car is lucky to be alive after being pulled out by Brea police officers.

The incident happened shortly after midnight Sunday, when Brea Police Department officers responded to an injury crash at Lambert Road and Sunflower Street, the department said in a Facebook post. The car had been traveling eastbound on Lambert Road when it left the road, hit a tree, overturned and caught fire.

Video of the incident shows the officers trying to put out the flames using a fire extinguisher, but ultimately being unsuccessful. As firefighters from the Brea Fire Department showed up and began dousing the flames with water, police officers were finally able to pull the driver out of the car.

Five officers sustained minor burns and cuts during the rescue, the BPD said. The driver, a 66-year-old man from Yorba Linda, was transported to a local hospital after sustaining burns and other "moderate" injuries.

Investigators believe the crash was caused by the driver falling asleep at the wheel. There is no evidence of drugs or alcohol playing a factor, the BPD said.