Trash Truck Drives Through Hollywood on Fire

A trash truck drives through the heart of Hollywood, unaware its load is on fire. Darsha Phillips reports for NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (Published 28 minutes ago)

A trash truck in Hollywood was completely ablaze Saturday, reminiscent of the scene that caused the deadly Sandalwood Fire that destroyed 76 homes.

But thankfully, the winds were calm Saturday.

About a month ago, a burning trash truck started the Sandalwood Fire that destroyed 76 homes and killed two women.

Drivers on Highland Ave and Melrose Avenue could not believe what they were seeing.

"That trash can is on fire," one witness said in disbelief.

The trash truck was almost fully engulfed in flames, and its occupants were apparently unaware of the fire and the danger.

The driver and passenger finally realized the truck was on fire and pulled over in front of Bobby Shamuilian's home in Hancock Park.

"We start hearing some pops," Shamuilian said. "We could definitely feel the heat radiating from this truck."

Shamuilian was thankful Saturday wasn't a windy day.

This fire nearly spread to some nearby trees, but the driver moved the truck and called for help.

"The Los Angeles Fire Department did get here pretty quickly, Shamuilian said. "Thank god everything worked out. It could have been pretty serious."

Its not clear how the fire started.