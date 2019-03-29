Trashin' Fashion Show Sashaying at Urban Ocean Fest

Clothes created from coffee filters, bits of scrap, and other recycle-ready goods? See them, on Sunday, March 31, at the Aquarium of the Pacific.

What to Know Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach

March 30 and 31, 2019 (Trashin' Fashion Show on March 31 only)

Aquarium admission

Perhaps you've pitched in at a beach clean-up before. Perhaps you spent the morning hauling all sorts of cans and bits of plastic and other strange garbage-y finds from the ocean's edge, depositing each piece in the right receptacle before you headed out.

What you likely didn't do, though? Take all of your finds home in order to create an outfit.

Some people, however, have fashioned stunning looks out of recycle-ready items, all to A) make something memorable but more importantly B) call attention to our impact on the places where the water touches land.

That's our urban ocean, and the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach spends an entire weekend each year spotlighting the issues and topics that surround how we humans interact the water that's closest to land, what that water provides we landlubbers, and, of course, how we can be aware of the animals that call the nearby water home.

The 2019 Urban Ocean Festival will take place on Saturday, March 30 and Sunday, March 31.

A sustainable seafood tasting, films, live music, a cruise, and the ever-popular Trashin' Fashion Show are on the calendar, as are several other happenings.

Oh yes, the Trashin' Fashion event is all about creating wearables from the sorts of everyday materials we can too easily discard.

That's on Sunday, March 31 at 1:20 p.m., do note.

Whenever you arrive during the weekend, something related to the festival will surely be afoot.

Our neighboring ocean needs our love. Of course and absolutely, the wider ocean does, too, but consider that the waves closest to our shores is the oceanic area we interact with the most, in myriad ways.

Are we holding up our end of the be-courteous bargain? Do we truly know our urban ocean as well as we should? The Aquarium of the Pacific can help.

