Travel California with Huell Howser on New Year's Eve - NBC Southern California
OLY-LA

Travel California with Huell Howser on New Year's Eve

Dig into a marathon of travelogues hosted by the beloved California-smart adventurer, on KCET.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Published at 9:38 AM PST on Dec 29, 2017 | Updated at 9:43 AM PST on Dec 29, 2017

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    5 Must-See Holiday Light Displays in LA
    KCET
    Seven travel-themed shows, all hosted by the fantastic Mr. Huell Howser? It's a gift on the last night of the year. Find them on KCET beginning at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31.

    What to Know

    • Sunday, Dec. 31

    • KCET

    • Seven episodes beginning at 7 p.m.

    The staples, tropes, and must-dos of New Year's Eve in Southern California?

    There are lots, but a person can count on huge outdoor parties, swanky indoor soirées, theme park extravaganzas, over-the-ocean fireworks shows, and a bunch of massive flower-covered floats awaiting their imminent roll down Colorado Boulevard.

    But another year-ending tradition has woven into locals' lives in recent years, one that has to do with the small towns and quirky attractions of the Golden State. Connecting with kind strangers also plays a major role, as does regional history, and one towering figure in the hearts of many Californians: Mr. Huell Howser.

    Indeed, the KCET Huell Howser New Year's Eve Marathon is now part of the last day of the year for many of his fans, the people who dig budget travel, colorfully spun yarns, and, above all, the congenial and conversational Mr. Howser. The television host passed away near five years ago, in January 2013, but his positive-spirited legacy lives on through his public television presence and many on-the-road travelogues.

    Free or Cheap Things to Do in Los Angeles

    Free or Cheap Things to Do in Los Angeles
    John McCoy

    Seven of those travel-oriented episodes, including popular outings and a few "rarely seen" treats, will air on KCET beginning at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. On the roster? A visit to the Hollywood Sign, an adventure in Joshua Tree National Park, and a spectacular saunter at Hearst Ranch, just to name a few destinations.

    "California's Gold" and "Visiting with Huell Howser" will both be featured in the Huell-happy line-up.

    Whatever your traditions might be on the last day of the last month, folding in some time spent with Huell Howser, and our interesting, story-sharing neighbors around California, is always a solid plan.

    You might even be inspired to follow in Mr. Howser's footsteps in the new year, to a town you've never seen or a park you've yet to visit. Certainly the host, through his easygoing approach to meeting people, has encouraged countless viewers to connect with others and learn a little bit about where they stand and where they've been.

    A great thing, for sure, as we mosey easily into 2018, with a fresh Howser-like hope.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices