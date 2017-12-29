Travel California with Huell Howser on New Year's Eve

Seven travel-themed shows, all hosted by the fantastic Mr. Huell Howser? It's a gift on the last night of the year. Find them on KCET beginning at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31.

What to Know Sunday, Dec. 31

KCET

Seven episodes beginning at 7 p.m.

The staples, tropes, and must-dos of New Year's Eve in Southern California?

There are lots, but a person can count on huge outdoor parties, swanky indoor soirées, theme park extravaganzas, over-the-ocean fireworks shows, and a bunch of massive flower-covered floats awaiting their imminent roll down Colorado Boulevard.

But another year-ending tradition has woven into locals' lives in recent years, one that has to do with the small towns and quirky attractions of the Golden State. Connecting with kind strangers also plays a major role, as does regional history, and one towering figure in the hearts of many Californians: Mr. Huell Howser.

Indeed, the KCET Huell Howser New Year's Eve Marathon is now part of the last day of the year for many of his fans, the people who dig budget travel, colorfully spun yarns, and, above all, the congenial and conversational Mr. Howser. The television host passed away near five years ago, in January 2013, but his positive-spirited legacy lives on through his public television presence and many on-the-road travelogues.

Seven of those travel-oriented episodes, including popular outings and a few "rarely seen" treats, will air on KCET beginning at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. On the roster? A visit to the Hollywood Sign, an adventure in Joshua Tree National Park, and a spectacular saunter at Hearst Ranch, just to name a few destinations.

"California's Gold" and "Visiting with Huell Howser" will both be featured in the Huell-happy line-up.

Whatever your traditions might be on the last day of the last month, folding in some time spent with Huell Howser, and our interesting, story-sharing neighbors around California, is always a solid plan.

You might even be inspired to follow in Mr. Howser's footsteps in the new year, to a town you've never seen or a park you've yet to visit. Certainly the host, through his easygoing approach to meeting people, has encouraged countless viewers to connect with others and learn a little bit about where they stand and where they've been.

A great thing, for sure, as we mosey easily into 2018, with a fresh Howser-like hope.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations